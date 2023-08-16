Posted: Aug 16, 2023 12:05 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 12:05 PM

The Osage Nation Harvest Land is launching a mobile farmer’s market. It will debut Wednesday, August 30th in Hominy at Butcher House Meats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be fresh meats available, along with fresh produce, eggs, canned goods and freeze-dried items. They will also be accepting SNAP benefits. They hope to go to other communities throughout the county in the future.