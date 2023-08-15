Posted: Aug 15, 2023 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's water supply is holding fairly steady, the city reported this week, but officials are still encouraging citizens to conserve.

According to readings on Monday, the overall water supply is at 74.4%, which is down one-fifth of a percentage point from last week. Hulah Lake is at 114.1% capacity, Hudson Lake is at 79.6% and Copan Lake is at 49.4% of capacity. The Caney River is flowing at 100%.

Bartlesville is currently in Stage 1 of the water shortage ordinance, which requires city staff to conduct a public awareness campaign to encourage conservation.