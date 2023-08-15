Posted: Aug 15, 2023 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Sand Springs Police Department needs your help in finding a male subject who has been connected to several larcenies in that area in the last week.

According to the News on 6, he also has connections to crimes in Rogers and Washington counties. After a Sand Springs crime spree, police were able to get video footage to track his tag number and police discovered that the tag number had been taken from another vehicle in Washington County. Officers also discovered he was being investigated in connection with a stolen trailer out of Rogers County from within the last month.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-246-7980.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)