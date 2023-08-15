Posted: Aug 15, 2023 12:42 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s school board meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion to consider approving meal prices for the coming school year. Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore tells board members what parents can expect to pay this year.

High school students will now be paying an extra 30 cents for breakfast and an extra $1.10 for lunches from a year ago.