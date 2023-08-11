Posted: Aug 11, 2023 1:32 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at the OSU Extension Office at the Fairgrounds Complex in Pawhuska.

The Board will be discussing the Osage County Courthouse annex and payments associated with the given project.

The Board will consider signing an interlocal agreement with both the City of Skiatook and the Skiatook Public School System. The Board will also review quotes that they have received for office furniture to go in at the fairgrounds.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.