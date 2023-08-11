Posted: Aug 11, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation residents can begin applying for school assistance for their children, as applications are open on October 1. Osage youth and students attending school are eligible to receive $250 in school clothes, supplies and technology assistance.

You are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible, as the application process will close when funds run out.

To qualify, students must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation. Students must also meet requirements of the program’s policy or request a verification of enrolment form from the Education Department. If you have any questions, you can call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.