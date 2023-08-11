Posted: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 AM

Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson

Frank Phillips Boulevard just west of Keeler Avenue will be closed Aug. 18-22 to accommodate repairs to the railroad tracks in the area, City of Bartlesville Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said Friday.

“The contractor for South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad (SKOL) plans to conduct work in this area Aug. 18 through Aug. 22,” Siemers said. “They’ll be removing the tracks and concrete pads and replacing the concrete pads with rubber pads on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 18-19), and will complete asphalt work on that following Monday (Aug. 21). They will reopen the road on Tuesday, Aug. 22.”

The entire road will be closed to traffic during the work period, Siemers said.

He said additional work is planned later to replace the signals and add curb/guardrail to protect the new signal on the south side of the road.

“We don’t have a date for the additional work yet, but it will only involve narrowing the road, not closing it entirely,” he said. “We will update everyone when we have more information on that portion of the project.”