Posted: Aug 11, 2023 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 9:03 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $6,000 contribution to Paths to Independence.

Arvest Loan Manager David Nickel presented the check to Clair Bartley, executive director of Paths to Independence (PTI).

The funds will be used to purchase a six-swing set and two saucer swings, designed to support every aspect of students’ learning development. This new equipment, along with plans for additional playground improvements, will help to develop new motor skills, improve coordination and sensory integration, develop muscle strength and increase stamina. The new playground structure will also meet the needs of more children with the diverse range of abilities and ages.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “We are proud to support Paths to Independence who do an amazing job developing all aspects of their students.”

Paths to Independence is an accredited Pre-K through 12th grade private school designed to meet the needs of students with autism spectrum disorders. It is structured to provide instruction in all academic areas, communication, social skills, recreation, and independent living.

“We are thankful to the Arvest Foundation for this grant,” Bartley said. “Of all the playground requests we have received from students, swings are on the top of the list. I can’t wait to see the joy on their faces when they see those swings go in!”