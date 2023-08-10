Posted: Aug 10, 2023 4:29 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 4:29 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in court on Thursday on the charges of larceny, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Candi Allison was already out on a $20,000 bond for a previous case when she was caught allegedly shoplifting at Hobby Lobby.

According to an affidavit, the Hobby Lobby store manager caught Allison putting several items in her purse and asked her back to his office while he called the police. When police arrived, they found that Allison was out on bond, and she was subsequently arrested for larceny. While being transported to the jail, Allison told officers that she had a pipe and meth hidden on her person.

Allison is currently being held over on a $20,000 bond and her next court date is set for Aug. 23rd at 2:30 p.m.