Posted: Aug 10, 2023 4:28 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 4:28 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday this week on the charges of domestic abuse and obstruction of a police officer. Ryan Ricks is accused of shoving his father out of a wheelchair during an argument. According to an affidavit, the victim told police when they arrived that Ricks shoved him out of the wheelchair and then went to his bedroom.

When police moved to Ricks room to speak with him, he pushed past police and left the apartment before shortly being stopped by police. Ricks pulled his arm and tried to get away when he was subdued and taken to the ground and detained.

His bond was set at $5,000 and Ricks was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His next court date is set for September 6th.