Posted: Aug 10, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

In early June an initial meeting was held at the Pawhuska Community Center in order to see what the community’s overall values were. After that meeting, it was determined that Pawhuska residents would have two months to fill out a survey to better understand what direction the organization holding the event needed to take the city.

Jamie Pierson with TSW Design goes into detail with what will happen once all of the surveys get collected.

You can go to the City of Pawhuska Facebook Page and scan a QR Code to take the survey and in-person surveys are available at City Hall as well. The next public meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 28th.