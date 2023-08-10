Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Heat Advisories in Effect for Friday

Posted: Aug 10, 2023

Four Area Schools Receive Aviation Education Grants

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission has awarded four grants to area schools for aviation education.

Tri County Tech received $10,000, Chelsea Public Schools received $7,239, Collinsville Public Schools received $6,000 and Pawhuska Public Schools received $5,000 to grow their Aeronautics and Aviation Education Programs.

During the Commission’s August meeting on Wednesday, 71 organizations across Oklahoma received a record total of $502,885 in grant funding.

Aviation is now the second-largest industry in the state.

 


