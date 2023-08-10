Posted: Aug 10, 2023 1:21 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has been in possession of the Kennedy Building in downtown Pawhuska since 1976, but an auction will be held on Tuesday in an effort to do away with the property. In 2017, the Board of Osage County Commissioners held a similar auction and the building was sold to Jay Mitchell for $232,000, but the sale was later voided when a title company determined that the Board had declared the property as surplus property prior to the auction.

Since then, the building has remained vacant and Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher hopes the Tuesday auction brings life back to a building that dates back to 1927.

Following the 2017 auction, Mitchell sued the board of county commissioners, as he alleged breach of contract and possible conspiracy. As a result of that lawsuit, it was determined that the county will receive the original $232,000 and Mitchell will receive any money exceeding $232,000. If on the original bid, the Kennedy Building isn’t sold for more than $232,000, another auction will be held until it is sold for more than that price, per an October 2022 court order. The building has been appraised as being worth $910,000.

The auction is set to be held at 10 a.m. this Tuesday at 550 Kihekah Ave.