Posted: Aug 10, 2023 10:44 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 10:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police Department will hold its annual Community Fentanyl Forum from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

Capt. Daniel Elkins says fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that the community needs to be aware of and encourages the community to attend the forum to learn about it.

Elkins says the panelists will be ready to answer questions from the public as well as share what they are currently doing to help combat fentanyl use in the community.

Everyone is encouraged to attend. Please email questions to the Bartlesville Police Department at bpdqanda@cityofbartlesville.org so coordinators can better prepare and delegate the question to the appropriate panel members.