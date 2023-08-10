Posted: Aug 10, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 10:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has made some upgrades and improvements to its OCSO.net website. The new system enables Osage County citizens to navigate the website with ease and adds features to keep residents safe.

One major change is the launch of a registered sex offender page. When clicking this link, Osage County residents will have the ability to see important information and photos of registered sex offenders in the area. The website also has a list of all current inmates who are booked in the Osage County Jail.

New users to the site will also see updated sections to community outreach, crime prevention tips and valuable resources to keep the community safe.