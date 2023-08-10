Posted: Aug 10, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

If your child is ready to act like he means it, sing like she needs it, and dance like no one is looking? Then you need to sign up your child for Children's Musical Theater’s Stage School classes.

Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Kristie Hewitt with CMT Stage School said that classes are age appropriate. They run 45 minute classes that meet for 12-14 weeks a semester on Tuesdays or Thursdays under the instruction of well trained teachers in vocal music, acting, and dance. Each class is $50/month or you can use the “Triple Threat” discount and enroll in 3 classes for $125/month.