Posted: Aug 09, 2023 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is warning Medicare recipients of two new scams involving COVID-19 test kits and self-catheter kits.

The Insurance Department says free COVID-19 test kits are no longer available after May 11, 2023, but some companies are still mailing out kits and fraudulently billing Medicare for kits that were not requested. Additionally, several reports have been received of catheters being send to Medicare recipients who do not have a diagnosis that requires the supplies.

To report suspected Medicare fraud or abuse, call the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program at 800-763-2826, or visit MAP.OID.OK.GOV.