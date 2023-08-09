Posted: Aug 09, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 10:00 AM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

Coffeyville, Kan., residents are being asked to conserve water.



The Coffeyville City Commission voted to approve a water warning for the city. Director of Water Services Steve Smith says their goal is to drop water usage in the city by 20% during a warning.



Smith says the area is well below the 40-year average for rainfall when looking at the last year.