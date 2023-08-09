Posted: Aug 09, 2023 9:31 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to On the Rock Ministries.

Arvest loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Sandy Dossett co-executive director of On the Rock and principal of the learning center, and to lead teacher Dylan Little and teacher assistant Quincie Walls.

The funds will be used to support the Youth Development Learning Center, designed in conjunction with Bartlesville Public Schools and Bartlesville Education Promise. The Youth Development Learning Center provides an alternative setting to the traditional classroom for at-risk high school freshman with the goal of high school graduation.

“This alternative setting to assist at-risk students to complete graduation is commendable,” Nickel said. “It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support this program to assist students with academic success.”

Founded in 1998, On the Rock Ministries provides students in third through 12th grade afterschool programs and other activities at its recreation building known as the Rock. The Youth Development Learning Center is located in the newly renovated Creamery.

“We are so grateful that the Arvest Foundation is able and willing to help us this year,” Dossett said. “We are very excited about our new Youth Development Learning Center. This gift will help us purchase curriculum that we need for our at-risk students.”