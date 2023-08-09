News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 09, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 9:12 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Start Thursday; Police, Mayor Urge Caution in School Zones
Tom Davis
Thursday kicks off the new school year for students in Bartlesville. Mayor Dale Copeland and the Bartlesville Police are issuing some reminders.
Mayor Copeland urges drivers to slow down in school zones as the youngsters are excited to be back to school and might not be paying full attention when that cross the streets.
Officer Chris Neal with the Bartlesville Police Department in a written statement said that school zones will be monitored by BPD officers.
According to BPD, each school will begin this school year with at least one resource officer and there will also be an SRO at Tri-County Tech.
« Back to News