Posted: Aug 08, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 3:38 PM
Ochelata Water Outages Possible Through Friday
Nathan Thompson
Periodic water outages will be possible for some customers in Ochelata beginning Wednesday.
The Town of Ochelata announced Tuesday a water line is being repaired beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, which will cause periodic water shut-offs while the work is being completed.
Town officials say all customers east of LeBlanc Street will be impacted during the periodic outages.
Photo courtesy Town of Ochelata.
