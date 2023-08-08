Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 08, 2023

Ochelata Water Outages Possible Through Friday

Nathan Thompson
Periodic water outages will be possible for some customers in Ochelata beginning Wednesday.
 
The Town of Ochelata announced Tuesday a water line is being repaired beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, which will cause periodic water shut-offs while the work is being completed.
 
Town officials say all customers east of LeBlanc Street will be impacted during the periodic outages.
 
Photo courtesy Town of Ochelata.

