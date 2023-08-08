Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Court

Posted: Aug 08, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 3:33 PM

Bartlesville Man Leads Police On A Wild Bicycle Chase

Share on RSS

 

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday on several charges including  obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, trafficking CDS, possession of CDS and unlawful use of a bicycle.

According to an affidavit, Dominic Thompson was pulled over on his bicycle for a routine traffic stop and would eventually pedal away. He would get off the bike and was found behind an abandoned house.  

Approximately seven feet from where Thompson was found was a small blue medicine container containing  3.9 grams of marijuana. A soft sunglasses case was discovered nearby containing a large amount of crystal-like substance in individual bags with a digital scale. 

The substance tested positive to be methamphetamine and weight about 66.5 grams. 
Thompson is in custody on a aggregate bond of $150,000. His next court date is Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.  

« Back to News