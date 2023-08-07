Posted: Aug 07, 2023 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 2:46 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning and started their discussion with the improvements to the county courthouse. Commissioner Friddle provided an update on the window improvements.

There was a battery backup that was approved to be surplused and disposed of. Next, there was an update on the Treasurer Statutory Report from the state auditor and inspector. Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs shared the report.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.