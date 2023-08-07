Posted: Aug 07, 2023 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 1:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held their first meeting in August on Monday morning and received several standard reports as well as surplused six vehicles from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Scott Owen told the commissioners the vehicles have not yet been disposed of, and he is considering either selling the vehicles or using them as trade-ins.

The commissioners also voted to dispose of a CAT motor grader in District 3 to allow for a trade with Yellowhouse Machinery.