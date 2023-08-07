Posted: Aug 07, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 1:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's water supply is still in good condition, but available water has dropped just a bit, the city reported Monday.

The overall supply is at 74.6%, which is down one percentage point from last week. Hulah Lake is at 115% capacity, Hudson Lake is at 76% and Copan Lake is at 49.6% of capacity. The Caney River is flowing at 100%.

Bartlesville is currently in Stage 1 of the water shortage ordinance, which requires city staff to conduct a public awareness campaign to encourage conservation.