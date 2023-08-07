Posted: Aug 07, 2023 12:53 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 12:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Art Association is calling on all artists to submit artwork for the annual art show and sale.

Online registration is open through Aug. 18 and the artwork drop-off is Aug. 19. The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the Lyon Gallery at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd., in downtown Bartlesville.

Artists can compete for their share of $1,600 in cash prizes. The winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. during the opening reception.

The art show and sale runs through Sept. 29.

Key Information

Online registration opens July 18 and closes end of day August 18.

Artwork drop off is August 19. Artwork pick up is September 29.

Open to adults, and students 9th – 12th grade.

BAA members’ entry fee is $30. Non BAA members’ entry fee is $35. Students are free.

Artists may enter only one (1) work of art.

The sum of any two adjacent sides (including frame) may not exceed 72 inches.

3-dimensional work must be mounted and display ready.

Awards include

Best of Show $500

First Place $250

Second Place $200

Third Place $150

People’s Choice Ribbon (awarded at end of show)

Tom Roane Memorial award

Awards in Five Categories of $100 each

Wet Media: Oil, Watercolor, Acrylic

Dry Media: Pastel, Graphic, Pencil, Charcoal, Scratchboard, Printmaking, Calligraphy

3D: Sculpture, Assemblage

Artisan: Pottery, Weaving, Felting, Wood, Paper

Applied Art: Photography, Digital art, Graphic design, Mixed media

Click HERE for a link to the online registration and prospectus.