Posted: Aug 07, 2023 10:49 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 11:42 AM

Tom Davis

The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding Satellite Office Hours throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District later this month.

Constituents are invited to attend to meet with his Field Representatives and help inform his team how Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office can best serve you.

Congressman Brecheen will also be holding 16 in-person town halls next week. To learn more about the in-person town halls, please click here.

Satellite Office Hours Dates and Locations:

Monday, August 21

Miami:

Miami City Hall

Banquet Room

159 5th Ave. NW

Miami, OK 74354

Office Hours: 8:00am - 12:00pm

Pryor:

Pryor Public Library

Meeting Room

505 E. Graham Ave.

Pryor, OK 74361

Office Hours: 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Tuesday, August 22

Muskogee:

Muskogee Public Library

Southeast Room

801 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Muskogee, OK 74401

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Bartlesville:

Bartlesville City Hall

401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Wilburton:

Wilburton City Hall

Council Chamber

300 W. Main St.

Wilburton, OK 74578

Office Hours: 11:30am - 1:30pm

Wednesday, August 23

McAlester:

McAlester Public Library

Conference Room

401 N. 2nd St.

McAlester, OK 74501

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Poteau:

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

105 Reynolds Ave.

Poteau, OK 74953

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Thursday, August 24

Durant:

Donald W. Reynolds Library

Lobby Office

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sallisaw:

Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library

101 E. Cherokee Ave.

Sallisaw, OK 74955

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Friday, August 25:

Tahlequah:

Tahlequah Public Library

Rawls Room

120 S. College Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm