Posted: Aug 04, 2023 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 2:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

If you're heading to Tulsa this weekend, you need to be aware of major traffic snarls on Interstate 244 and U.S. Highway 169.

ODOT says all lanes of westbound I-244 will be closed between the I-44/I-244 split and the US-169 interchange from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for equipment movement and beam installation as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project. The westbound I-244 on-ramps from 129th E. Avenue and Garnett Road will also be closed during this time. Motorists bound for US-169 can detour using westbound I-44 to eastbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Also this weekend, north and southbound US-169 will be closed at I-244 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. nightly Friday and Saturday nights and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for beam installation. Southbound US-169 traffic will be directed to westbound I-244 and northbound US-169 traffic will be directed to eastbound I-244 during these times.