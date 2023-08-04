Posted: Aug 04, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting in August on Monday morning to receive several reports and to possibly surplus some vehicles.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners are expected to declare six vehicles from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as surplus. The declaration would allow the sheriff’s office to either sell or otherwise dispose of the vehicles.

The commissioners are also expected to dispose of a CAT motor grader in District 3 to allow for a trade with Yellowhouse Machinery.

Since it is the first meeting of the month, the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday instead of 9:30 a.m. at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.