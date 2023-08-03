Posted: Aug 03, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 3:15 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

The Caney, Kansas Police Department receives a grant for the upgrade of their body worn cameras and system.

Caney Police Chief Ike Dye says the new cameras will help with accountability and safety within the department, but priority number one is transparency with the community

Dye says the body worn cameras are becoming as important as a police officers weapon while on duty, adding that the new cameras and cloud based operating system will keep files from being deleted and will have improved storage capacity, saving the department funding on extra storage space. He says the job of a law enforcement officer has changed since he started, because of the availability of technology