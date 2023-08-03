Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

The only thing hotter that the entertainment at the Sizzlin' Summer Series in Bartlesville Friday night will be the weather!

And due to weather concerns with the heat, the free outdoor event is moving indoors from Unity Square to the Center. 300 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, OK, and the time will be moved up to a 6pm start ending at 9pm.

You will be able to buy food from the food trucks parked at Unity Square and you can eat indoors at the COmmunity Center.

The Price Tower will be open for food and beverages, and Weston Horn & the Hush will be playing a concert indoors on the theater stage.

The Sizzlin' Summer Series features three outdoor events that are free to the public. We would like to give a huge THANK YOU to everyone who sponsors this event and helps make it happen!