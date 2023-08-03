Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will host a book signing for local author Bob Fraser to promote his new book, Frankly Speaking, which focuses on behind-the-scenes tales about legendary local oil icon Frank Phillips and historic Woolaroc.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care said that in addition to the book signing, Fraser will entertain guests by recounting a few “tales” from his book and a few tales not mentioned in the book. Light refreshments will be served, including Frank Phillips’ favorite summertime drink. Guests may purchase Fraser’s book for $10, with a portion to be donated to Elder Care.

The event is set for Tuesday, August 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville. For planning purposes, guests are asked to RSVP in advance to Elder Care at (918) 336-8500.

Other events this month at Elder Care include:

COMMUNITY CONNECT: DOWNSIZING BEHIND THE SCENES

August 16 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Features Robyn Fullerton, family counselor, Tammy Ross, jewelry appraisal expert, and Karen Wilson with Tuesday House. Robyn is a licensed professional counselor specializing in serving individuals and families who desire hope, health, and healing. Robyn offers a wealth of practical insight, compassion, and competence to help navigate families through challenging life transitions. Tammy Ross with Windle’s Rock & Jewelry knows her stones. Learn from the expert what your jewelry is worth. Karen Wilson is a local community advocate and liaison for Tuesday House. Tuesday House is local resale establishment that accepts well-loved items for resale. RSVP to Elder Care. 918-336-8500.

LEARNING TO SPEAK ALZHEIMER’S BOOK REVIEW

August 24 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Marilou Bork, one of the founders of Elder Care, will present a book review at Elder Care on Thursday, August 24. She will be discussing Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s written by Joanne Koenig Coste.

Bork will cover the practical insights that author Coste shares about Alzheimer’s disease. Topics include: coping with the diagnoses and adjusting to the progression of the disease, helping the patient talk about the illness, facing the issue of not driving and how to deal with wandering, paranoia and aggression.

The Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s book review is part of Elder Care’s 2023 “Alzheimer’s in our Community” seminar series. Free Attendance. RSVP to Elder Care by August 21. Call (918) 336-8500.

COMMUNITY CONNECT: DOWNSIZING CHECKLIST WITH A PANEL OF EXPERTS

August 30 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

A panel presentation featuring a attorney at law, wealth management trust advisor, life coach and safety & environmental expert, discuss details every family should consider from wills, trusts, and pets, and how to discard phone, tablets, computers, and hazardous materials safely. No cost to attend. Open to all adults in the community. RSVP by 8/11 to Elder Care. 918-336-8500.