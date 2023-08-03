News
Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:09 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 9:09 AM
Sales Tax Holiday Begins Friday
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's annual sales tax holiday weekend begins Friday and end at midnight on Sunday.
During the weekend, sales of articles of clothing or footwear that the Oklahoma Tax Commission defines as “designed to be worn on or about the human body” and the sales price of the article is less than $100 will be exempt from sales taxes.
However, the exemption does not apply to the sale of some special items commonly purchased:
- Any accessories, special clothing, or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, nor to the rental of clothing or footwear.
- Jewelry
- Handbags
- Luggage
- Umbrellas
- Wallets
- Other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing.
