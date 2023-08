Posted: Aug 03, 2023 7:59 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 8:07 AM

Tom Davis

Residents in the city of Dewey are experiencing low water flow or none at all this morning following a water line leak near the high school.

City Manager Kevin Trease tells Bartlesville Radio that crews have been on scene all morning addressing the situation and that they hope to have the repairs made and full water service restored this morning.