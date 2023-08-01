Posted: Aug 01, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2023 6:48 PM

Chase McNutt

The payment software system for City Hall will be offline Aug. 14-15 for an upgrade, which means in-person payment of any kind during that time cannot be processed.

Cashiers at City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., will not be able to accept payments during this time. This will affect in-person payments for utility bills, parking tickets, traffic citations, municipal court payment plans, and permits.

Note that utility bill and municipal court payments may still be made online. Permits will not be issued during this time. Municipal Court will also not be held Aug. 15. All other business, including new accounts and changes in services, will continue as normally scheduled.

Bartlesville Public Library and Adams Municipal Golf Course will not be affected. The system will be online, and payments will be accepted as normally scheduled by 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.