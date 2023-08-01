Posted: Aug 01, 2023 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2023 6:50 PM

Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson

The free shuttle to Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool has been discontinued due to lack of use. Cimarron Transit, which operates the city of Bartlesville's public transit system CityRide, offered to make free rides available to the Osage Hills Pool last month. But with the opening of the city-owned Fronter Pool, no one has taken advantage of the shuttle.