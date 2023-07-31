Posted: Jul 31, 2023 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 4:50 PM

Chase McNutt

The suspect in fatal shooting of Randall Uriah Fugate on July 30 was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon. Trevian O’dell made his first appearance in court this afternoon, but he was not arraigned on any charges.

Judge Jared Sigler told O’dell that he will be seen again in court on Wednesday, Aug 2nd on the suspected charges of first-degree murder.

He was also given a bond of $500,000 by Washington County District Attorney, Will Drake. You can see more information about this incident in original story online here.