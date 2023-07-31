Posted: Jul 31, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 2:57 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meeting and voted to table the final plat for Britton Landing. The area of land is 10.10 acres with a total of 14 blocks.

Commissioner Everett Piper suggested that the item needs to go through zoning and planning for a more expert opinion before the item is taken to the commissioners.

The commissioners also surplus a 2013 Dodge Sedan from the sheriff’s office.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.