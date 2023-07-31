Posted: Jul 31, 2023 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 10:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met briefly for their Monday-meeting in downtown Bartlesville and took a couple donations.

Phillips 66 donated $9,750 to be used in the General Operations Fund for the new Washington County Emergency Operations Center.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap talks about the donation.

The Commissioners also accepted a $1,000 donation to be directed to the DARE Program from DSR and $250 dollars to the Washington County Free Fair from the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

The Washington Co. Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Washington Co. Courthouse Annex in downtown Bartlesville.