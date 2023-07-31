Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 31, 2023

Bartlesville Ladies Connection: Heart of it All Event Aug. 10th

Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites area women to a special event The Heart of it All on Thursday, August 10th at 11:45am at Heart Matters, 3401 Price Road in Bartlesville.
 
Appearing on COMMUNTIY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said the event will feature lunch with a Puppet Presentation by Pam & Chris Bennett of Room at His Table. The inspriatinal speaker will be Shelly Templin of Texas who will share "Chaos Needs Color Chart!" 
 
You'll need to get your $10 RSVP in by Tuesday noon, August 8 to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text: 918 397 7388. No membership or dues - just RSVP and come! 
 
 

