Posted: Jul 31, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites area women to a special event The Heart of it All on Thursday, August 10th at 11:45am at Heart Matters, 3401 Price Road in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNTIY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said the event will feature lunch with a Puppet Presentation by Pam & Chris Bennett of Room at His Table. The inspriatinal speaker will be Shelly Templin of Texas who will share "Chaos Needs Color Chart!"