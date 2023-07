Posted: Jul 28, 2023 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2023 1:55 PM

Amy Slanchik — News On 6

There is a new pineapple crop in Pawhuska, after chefs for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie crew gave the Osage Nation pineapple tops, instead of throwing them away.

It’s a behind-the-scenes moment that is making a lasting impact. Amy Slanchik with our news partners at KOTV-News On 6 reports from Pawhuska.