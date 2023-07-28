Posted: Jul 28, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2023 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning and are expected to accept three donations from area businesses and an organization.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners will take up resolutions to accept the donations from Phillips 66, Diversified Systems Resources (DSR) and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Phillips 66 donated $9,750 toward the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. DSR donated $1,000 to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for the DARE program. The Eagles donated $250 to the Washington County Fair.

The commissioners are also expected to hear a report from Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh on expenditures of federal awards and possibly approve contracts for equipment in District 3 and the county’s IT department.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.