Posted: Jul 27, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 12:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech announced Thursday that it has been recognized as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. TCT is one of only 262 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW’s computer science, engineering and biomedical pathways. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the U.S.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Tri County Tech had to meet the following criteria in the 2021-22 school year:

Had 25% of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33% took two or more PLTW courses;

Offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses;

Have strategies in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty and/or gender.

“We are proud to recognize Tri County Tech for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. "We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career."

Tri County Tech is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging and empowering learning opportunities.