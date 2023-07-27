Posted: Jul 27, 2023 12:22 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 12:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Journey Home will receive a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The donation will help fund kitchen refrigeration updates, including a new professional style refrigerator and free-standing freezer.

These improvements help serve the purpose of The Journey Home to offer a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The Journey Home provides, at no cost, a private room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers who help with bathing, feeding, laundry and housekeeping.

Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to Brennen Conway, executive director of The Journey Home.

“It is an honor to present this donation to the Journey Home on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Duhon said. “Their compassionate care makes an invaluable difference to so many.”

Conway expressed appreciation for the donation.