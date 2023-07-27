News
Local News
Posted: Jul 27, 2023 12:22 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 12:22 PM
Arvest Foundation Benefits The Journey Home
Nathan Thompson
The Journey Home will receive a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
The donation will help fund kitchen refrigeration updates, including a new professional style refrigerator and free-standing freezer.
These improvements help serve the purpose of The Journey Home to offer a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The Journey Home provides, at no cost, a private room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers who help with bathing, feeding, laundry and housekeeping.
Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to Brennen Conway, executive director of The Journey Home.
“It is an honor to present this donation to the Journey Home on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Duhon said. “Their compassionate care makes an invaluable difference to so many.”
Conway expressed appreciation for the donation.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Arvest Foundation,” Conway said. “Our kitchen project will complete our lovely home with a new, up to date, kitchen space and pantry. Our guests and families will be treated to wonderful meals and snacks prepared in our new kitchen.”
« Back to News