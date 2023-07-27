Posted: Jul 27, 2023 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 11:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

For the fourth day in a row, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for most of Oklahoma and Kansas until 9 p.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service offices in both states issued the advisories for hot temperatures and high humidity, which will combine to create dangerous situations where heat illnesses are possible. The advisory for northeast Oklahoma says heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees are expected Thursday. The excessive heat warning for southeast Kansas says heat index values up to or exceeding110 degrees are possible.

The heat wave is expected to last through at least next week with daytime high temperatures near or over 100 degrees every day.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.