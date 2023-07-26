Posted: Jul 26, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 3:18 PM

Dalton Spence

A Nowata man was seen in court Wednesday for eluding police, possessing a controlled dangerous substance and driving with a suspended or canceled license.

According to an affidavit, Jonathan Andrew Hughes was going 50 mph in a 35-mph speed zone before police pulled him over on May 20. While an officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off, and the pursuit was on.

The chase would enter Nowata County limits with speeds of about 80 mph down county roads and onto Highway 10. The suspect’s vehicle would spin and flip upside-down.

Two other individuals would climb out of the wrecked vehicle. Officers took inventory of the car and found Hughes’ ID, a clear glass pipe and a baggie with a crystal-like substance. The substance tested postive for methamphetamine.

Hughes is being held over on a $20,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 11.