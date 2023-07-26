Posted: Jul 26, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several residents in an east Bartlesville neighborhood are without power Wednesday after a semi-truck snagged a power line, bringing power poles to the ground.

Bartlesville Police Department Sgt. Chris Neal gives an update on the situation

Neal says Avondale Avenue, Kentucky Street and State Street are closed to traffic between Highway 75 and Queenstown Avenue. He asks for the public to avoid the area while crews make repairs. Neal says it could be several hours before power is restored. He says the outage is specifically impacting residents of the London House Apartments.