Posted: Jul 26, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 2:59 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday after being arrested for carrying contraband into a jail.

According to an affidavit, Daryan Lamarcus Green was being transported to Washington County Jail when officers searched his persons and found two baggies with a white crystal-like substance in his left sock.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed half of a gram.

Green is being held over on a $10,000 bond. His next court date scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.