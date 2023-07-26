Posted: Jul 26, 2023 2:35 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 3:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Civitan Park's playground has reopened after the shade structure was removed Wednesday morning for repairs.

The structure’s removal was necessary to begin repairs after deficiencies were discovered in May. The park's playground was closed to the public pending the removal of the structure due to potential safety issues.

According to the city of Bartlesville, the park will remain open as repairs are being made to the structure while it's on the ground. City officials say the park will be closed temporarily when the structure is replaced and if needed to safely conduct repairs.

Civitan Park is located near Silver Lake Road and Nowata Road, and is affectionately known as "The Dinosaur Park."