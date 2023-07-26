Posted: Jul 26, 2023 12:30 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 12:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former private prisoner transport officer from Claremore was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for violating a male pretrial detainee’s civil rights by sexually assaulting him.

According to the plea agreement, Dewayne Lewis Dudley, 56, worked as a private prisoner transport officer. In August 2021, Dudley picked up the detainee in Indiana to transport him to New Mexico.

Dudley and the detainee stayed overnight at a hotel in Missouri during the journey and Dudley sexually assaulted the victim while he was handcuffed. The plea agreement says Dudley and the victim then went to Dudley’s apartment in Claremore where the victim was sexually assaulted again. The victim was able to break free and ran out of the apartment, but also sustained injuries during the escape.

The FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office investigated the case.